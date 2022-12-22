© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York state preparing for severe weather during busy holiday weekend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published December 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
New York state officials warn a freeze over the weekend could down power lines.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
/
New York state officials warn a freeze over the weekend could down power lines.

During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.

Tags
NYSPRE
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus