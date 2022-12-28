Thruway, and some other roads in Western NY have reopened

After last weekend’s devastating snowstorm in the Buffalo area, some roads are reopening.

In terms of road transportation, perhaps the biggest impact had been the closure of the New York State Thruway to all traffic, going west from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania state line.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the superhighway would be reopening. The immediate Rochester area did not get much snow, but it was a different story as you headed went, so officials closed the Thruway last Friday to avoid getting cars and trucks stuck along the Thruway.

Some additional highways in the Buffalo area such as parts of I-190 were expected to open by Wednesday if not sooner.

All Canadian border crossings in the region also have been reopened, including the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenson Bridge.

Hochul said that NYS transportation department workers and Thruway staff and equipment remain in that region, plowing roads across Western New York as well as helping haul some of that snow away.

Copyright 2022 WXXI News. To see more, visit WXXI News.