Mega Millions jackpot hits $785 million in time for the first drawing of 2023

By Ashley Ahn
Published December 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is $785 million.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is $785 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot hits $785 million, becoming only its fourth jackpot to surpass $700 million.

After no ticket corresponded to the six numbers drawn Friday, the jackpot will proceed to the next ticket drawing Tuesday. Friday's drawing saw over 2.7 million winning tickets with payouts from $2 to $1 million.

"There's plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3!" Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday.

All Mega Millions jackpots that surpassed $700 million have continued to grow past $1 billion, according to Mega Millions. The record Mega Millions jackpot was more than $1.5 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, while the largest jackpot ever won in the U.S. was Powerball's $2.04 billion. That was claimed in California in November.

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot that surpassed $1 billion was in July, with a winning ticket from Illinois.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play, and participants pick six numbers in hopes that the winning ticket is a match.

Ashley Ahn
Ashley Ahn is an intern for the Digital News and Graphics desks. She previously covered the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for CNN's health and medical unit and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers for CNN's Atlanta News Bureau. She also wrote pieces for USA TODAY and served as the Executive Editor of her college's student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. Recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Ahn is pursuing a master's degree in computer science at Columbia University.