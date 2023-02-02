Police shut down protest, make arrests, outside Binghamton-area Wegmans

Police arrested a number of people, likely in the dozens, protesting outside Wegmans in Johnson City Wednesday night.

Organizers called for the demonstration as a response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and New Year’s Day arrest of Hamail Waddell in Binghamton. A Binghamton police officer was seen kneeling on Waddell’s neck during the arrest, spurring new calls to address police violence.

Protestors seeking to raise attention to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis were arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City Wed. night. JC police deployed pepper spray during the arrests, which numbered upwards of two dozen. Mine for @WSKG... https://t.co/3jSjTljBUX — Vaughn Golden (@VaughnEGolden) February 2, 2023

Shortly after 7 P.M. around 30 to 40 people assembled outside the westernmost doors to the Wegmans location in Johnson City. In response, store staff and police to shut down the store. As more police arrives, protestors began speaking with bullhorns and they were ordered to disperse.

"You are currently on private property. The property owners do not want you on the property and have requested you leave,” a sheriff’s deputy announced over his vehicle's external speaker.

Protestors resumed speaking. One speaker said they would leave shortly, but before that could happen, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies began making arrests.

Several people were brought to the ground as they were arrested, others remained standing. One Johnson City police officer was seen administering an inhaler to a man who’d been detained.

Arrests continued as police ordered crowds to move back towards the rear of the parking lot. At one point, a Johnson City police officer deployed pepper spray, directly hitting Binghamton Press and Sun Bulletin reporter Sarah Eames, who was standing amid a group of protestors.

Over a dozen people were processed by Johnson City police. Johnson City police did not provide details on the number of arrests or charges.

A Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects reporter was pepper-sprayed by a police officer at the Justice for Tyre event at Wegmans in Johnson City.



Multiple people were arrested outside and Wegmans closed the store during the protest.



Read the story here: https://t.co/GxQ37u8ui4 pic.twitter.com/hvqBfQYeag — pressconnects (@pressconnects) February 2, 2023



Among those arrested were former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan who told WSKG he was charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. Ryan said before arrests began that he was there as a “legal observer”, and wasn’t standing amongst the main crowd of protestors.

By 7:45 p.m., a number of law enforcement agencies were seen on sight, including Johnson City Police Department, Broome County Sheriff, New York State Police, Binghamton Police Department and Endicott Police Department. At least three ambulances were also at the scene.

Around the same time, Wegmans closed the location for the evening as police blocked off the entrance to the plaza on Harry L. Drive.

A spokesperson for Wegmans told WSKG in a statement before the protest Wednesday that it was requesting protestors remain on public sidewalks.

“We are aware of the planned protest at our Johnson City store, and we respect people’s right to peacefully protest, their need to be heard, and their desire to effect change,” a Wegmans spokesperson wrote. “Because our stores are private property, we ask that protestors please remain on public sidewalks during the event.”

Organizers called the protest in coordination with other demonstrations drawing attention to the death of Tyre Nichols in the hands of Memphis police last week. The event in Johnson City also sought to draw attention to the violent New Year’s Day arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton Police.

“For locals who are unaware or indifferent to the recent string of injustices at the hands of law enforcement, this location provides a unique opportunity to further raise the profile of these incidents,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post organizing Wednesday’s protest.

That same Facebook event page included a post by the organizer, disguised as a parody account for a non-existent Chic-fil-A restaurant in Johnson City, providing guidance on what to do if police begin arrests.

“Specifically, if you see someone being arrested, you can use the ‘Swarm & Embrace’ technique to hang on to the person being arrested. Wrap your arms around the victim and don't let go. Do not engage the officer—focus on holding and/or freeing the victim,” the guidance partially read.

The same post advised attendees that the protest was lawful.

Waddell is pleading not guilty to charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bystanders have posted video of a Binghamton Police Officer, Brad Kacynski, kneeling on Waddell’s neck during the arrest. The New York Attorney General’s office is investigating the arrest.

