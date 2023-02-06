Live updates: Earthquake hammers Turkey and Syria, killing more than 1,900
-
It's nearly 6:30 p.m. in the regions that were hit hardest by today's earthquakes. In Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the first temblor, the temperature…
-
The U.S. is offering condolences and aid in response to the earthquake disaster, as President Biden issued a message stating, “I am deeply saddened by the…
-
The Associated Press reports the death toll has risen above 2,300. It's been about 12 hours since the initial earthquake struck in Turkey's southeastern…
-
A video clip circulating on social media provides a harrowing account of the moment a major aftershock struck Turkey today. The shock, measuring 7.5 in…
-
For nearly a year, Ukraine has sought aid and assistance from other countries as it defends itself against Russia's invasion. Now the war-torn country is…
-
The tragedy of Monday’s strong earthquake includes whole families who had been sleeping — but were trapped under the wreckage of buildings after…
-
Much of the world is waking up to devastating updates and images out of Turkey and Syria, where a powerful earthquake has killed thousands, damaged…
-
The Associated Press reports more than 1,900 people are now recorded dead as search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria.At least 1,014 deaths…
-
A series of powerful aftershocks are continuing to rock southern Turkey and northern Syria. One major quake measuring 7.5 struck approximately nine hours…
-
In a statement shared on Twitter, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Ministry gave an update on the ongoing search and rescue efforts: A total of…
-
The earthquake in northern Syria hit parts of the country that have been already been devastated by more than a decade of civil war. In Idlib and Aleppo…
-
NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul that search and rescue teams are still picking through collapsed buildings and looking for survivors. Turkish…