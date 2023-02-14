Here are new and noteworthy podcasts from public media to check out now

Between Valentine's Day and more and more hours of daylight, there's a lot to love about February. How about adding a new podcast to the mix? The NPR One team has gathered a few returning favorites as well as some new shows from across public media to add to your listening rotation.

On the morning of August 21, 1991, a group of Cuban detainees took over a federal prison in Talladega, Alabama, and demanded their freedom. But how did they get here? And what became of them after?

Start the series with episode 1, "The Men on the Roof."

WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios present "La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience": a seven-part podcast series that uses narrative storytelling and investigative journalism to reflect and reveal how la brega has defined so many aspects of life in Puerto Rico.

Listen to episode 1, "Preciosa" — The Other Anthem. (Escucha en español aqui.)

A Prayer for Salmon is a new audio documentary series from KALW's The Spiritual Edge podcast that tells the story of the Winnemem Wintu people of Northern California and their clash with Shasta Dam. The dam's construction turned California into an agricultural powerhouse, but it left the Winnemem homeless and without say over their land.

Listen to chapter 1, "A Protest at Shasta Dam."

A party in the Bronx on August 11th, 1973 is widely considered to be the birthplace of hip-hop. The art form has since touched every corner of our world and evolved into one of the most significant cultural forces today. 50 Years of Hip-Hop, hosted by KEXP's Larry Mizell Jr, celebrates the anniversary by highlighting a different year of its history each week.

Get started with this dive into hip hop's origins and inspirations.

Asians have long been ignored, fetishized or made the butt of the joke in America. WBEZ's Shoes Off: A Sexy Asians Podcast, wants to put that to rest. Each week, we celebrate badass Asians who are making a mark on pop culture and entertainment.

Jump into this conversation with comedian and actor Joel Kim Booster.

Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide, recently turned 50. The court's decision last summer to overturn Roe created confusion, worry and greater resolve for Ohioans on both sides of the debate. Ideastream Public Media surveys the new landscape in "Ohio After Roe."

Start with "Episode 1: The Abortion Provider."

NHPR's Outside/In is trying out a new segment called This, That, Or The Other Thing. It's all about the little decisions we make to try and build a more sustainable world—whether they have any effect, and what we can do instead if they don't.

When it comes to being environmentally friendly, does it really matter what we eat? Get some answers in the series opener.

Chicago gangs: Real people. Real stories. A way forward. The new season of WBEZ's Motive explores violence on the streets of Chicago and the former gang members working to stop it.

Start with episode 1, "After The Gunfire."

WEKU's RISE is a series of conversations that focus on the realities of the present and prospects for the future of Eastern Kentucky. It came about in response to the unprecedented flooding experienced by several Eastern Kentucky communities in July of 2022 and the myriad questions and dilemmas the flood event has raised.

Listen to episode 1, which captures what happened when the floodwaters began to rise across a swath of the state.

