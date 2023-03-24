How an aerilaist uses trapeze to teach students about consent

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 2.

How do we learn to trust what our bodies tell us and express it to others? Aerialist Adie Delaney speaks on how communication, trust and safety in trapeze can provide valuable lessons on consent.

About Adie Delaney

Adie Delaney is a trapeze artist and sexual harm prevention educator at the Sexual Assault Support Service in Tasmania, Australia.

Delaney began her circus career in 2004 at the National Institue of Circus Arts in Melbourne. She went on to join the UK's largest touring contemporary circus company, NoFitState. Over eight years she performed swinging and flying trapeze, hula hoops, fire, acrobatics, trampolining, rollerskating and more. Delaney also spent two years with Cie Oncore's flying trapeze show "Une Drole de Maison."

Delaney spent 2014 as NoFitState's head trainer, working fulltime on their community and youth circus program where she began writing a three-year curriculum for school age children. In 2015, she founded The Circus Studio, where she teaches trapeze arts to children and adults.

