Live updates and special coverage: Donald Trump has surrendered to a New York criminal court

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

You can also follow along with NPR's digital live coverage below as we unpack the potential for charges, an arrest and the political world's response.



