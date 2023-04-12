Our future on Twitter

We're sharing some important updates about NPR's presence on Twitter.

NPR will no longer actively maintain its flagship Twitter (@NPR) or any other official NPR accounts, and we are officially deemphasizing Twitter across the organization.

We have made this decision after Twitter refused repeated requests to remove an inaccurate label designating NPR as "state-affiliated media." The label has since been changed to "Government-Funded Media," which does not accurately capture our public media governance structure and still sends Twitter users to an explanation that implies "government involvement over editorial content." We believe this label is intended to call in question our editorial independence and undermine our credibility. If we continued tweeting, every post would carry that misleading label.

NPR's content will remain available on other platforms where we can engage with our audiences and communities. This includes here at NPR.org, the NPR app for on-demand listening, our robust newsletter portfolio, liveblogs and push notifications.

We will continue to maintain a presence on other social platforms, and are currently reviewing whether to expand to include other emerging third-party platforms.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.