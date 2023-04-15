Fresh Air Weekend: NPR host Mary Louise Kelly; Josh Groban

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

NPR host Mary Louise Kelly reflects on juggling motherhood and chasing the news: Kelly has reported from around the world, including from war zones. Her new memoir, It. Goes. So. Fast, chronicles her ongoing attempts to be a good mother — and be good at her job.

'Showing Up' is a rare glimpse of an artist at (very hard) work: Michelle Williams plays an introverted sculptor struggling to find the time, space, money and energy to pursue her calling in Kelly Reichardt's rueful comedy.

Josh Groban never gave up his dream of playing 'Sweeney Todd': The Grammy-Award nominated baritone first auditioned to play the Demon Barber of Fleet Street back in high school. He didn't get the part then; now he's starring in the Broadway production.

