Adirondack Council names new executive director

The Adirondack Council has named its deputy executive director as the organization’s new executive director.

Rocci Aguirre is the Adirondack Council’s seventh executive director. He has previously worked with Scenic Hudson and been a U.S. Forest Service wilderness ranger and firefighter. He was the Adirondack Council’s Conservation Director from 2013 to 2021 and Deputy Executive Director since October 2021.

In taking the lead position at the Council, Aguirre says its core mission will not change, but he has a different style.

"It’s just digging in and engaging communities a little bit more holistically. I do think that communities are central to the long-term health of the wilderness and the more you can engage authentically with those groups and stakeholders across the Park, I think the better chance you have of not only protecting the most special places but building allies and creating partnerships that just will lead to better outcomes over time.”

Aguirre replaces Willie Janeway, who stepped down after a decade.

