Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney who challenged 2020 election, retires his law license

Lin Wood, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who sought to overturn the 2020 election, had his law license retired in Georgia rather than wait for possible punishment from the state bar's multiple disciplinary investigations against him.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia State Bar's website listed Wood as "retired."

In a letter sent to Georgia Bar officials earlier this week, Wood asked to be allowed to "transfer to Retired Status effective immediately." He wrote that this move is "irrevocable and permanent" and that he is not permitted to practice law in the state of Georgia or anywhere else outside of representing himself.

Wood shared a photo of the letter he sent to State Bar of Georgia's General Counsel Paula Frederick and the organization's executive director Damon Elmore on his Telegram account.

He wrote in a follow up post on Telegram, "Today, I AM RETIRED!!!The State Bar of Georgia has agreed to drop the disciplinary cases against me in return for my agreement to take the status of RETIRED."

Neither Wood nor representatives from the State Bar of Georgia responded to NPR's request for comment.

Wood was part of a pro-Trump legal team that launched several challenges to 2020 election results that went nowhere and pushed baseless conspiracies of fraud.

Other pro-Trump attorneys that worked to overturn the 2020 election results have faced similar disciplinary actions related to those efforts. The State Bar of California opened its case last month against John Eastman for pushing false allegations of voter fraud. Others that have faced inquiries by state legal authorities include Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.