Micron reveals plan to help combat child care crisis in CNY

The child care crisis that’s sweeping the nation is catching the eye of chip manufacturer Micron. Now, the company is joining with elected officials to help create more options in the central New York area.

Local mother Kerrie Wenham said she added her child’s name to a waitlist at the YMCA’s Sweetheart Daycare as soon as she found out she was pregnant because she had heard how difficult it is to get child care. She got in and said the program became critical for her family’s success.

"The importance of having high quality childcare readily available to families in this area is crucial," Wenham said.

And Micron agrees. The company is making major investments in child care ahead of building its central New York campus.

Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer April Arnzen said it will be a three-pronged approach: offering a daycare center to their employees on Micron property, working with PEACE Inc. to expand home-based child care centers, and making a $500,000 commitment to the YMCA for its child care programs.

"Half of that money has been invested, $250,000 invested, and reached nearly 2,000 kids already,” said Arnzen. “And now we get to invest the other $250,000. And that will be focused on kids (aged) zero to five."

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), who shared she also had child care struggles when her children were young, praised Micron’s investment.

"I think that's really commendable, that even before their own employees are here because the building is not built, they're investing in their community,” said Hochul.

Hochul has listed creating more affordable, reliable child care as one of her priorities. She said as part of the 2023 state budget, New York state committed $7 billion over four years to help increase access.