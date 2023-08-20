FBI: Protect yourself against credit card skimmers

When you’re paying for groceries or filling up your car with gas, you may not think about someone trying to steal your personal information. But the FBI said credit card skimming is becoming extremely sophisticated.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Samantha Baltzersen said there are three ways criminals can use credit card skimmers to steal your personal information: physically installing it onto a credit card machine, transmitting card numbers a short distance with a Bluetooth device, or using a cell skimmer to text message sensitive information.

"What they do is they take the stolen information and program those cards with that information, and they can bring your card to a store or something like that and use it to make purchases," said Baltzersen.

Baltzersen said they can also steal debit card pin numbers with a touchpad or camera and use them to pull money out of an ATM.

Skimming is often committed by organized rings, with people coming from different states to steal data, and then using that data in another location.

Baltzersen said the first step to avoid becoming a victim is awareness. When you’re using your cards, look for anything that seems off.

"If the pad where you enter your key or your pin code into has any edges that you can kind of pull up at all, then that's not the original one, and that's a pad that they stick down in order to collect your pin code, if you notice any cameras, (or) if your card is put in, and it's too tight."

She said consider using a payment method that encrypts information, like Apple Pay. And it’s always important to keep track of where your money is going.

"Check your account,” Baltzersen said. “If there are charges that aren't right, make sure you reach out to your bank right away. Filling out a police report is also extremely helpful because that will help you recover funds."

Baltzersen said the criminals seem to be becoming more brazen, pointing to a case in western New York where skimmers were installed right in front of other people in stores. Local police say similar crimes were committed at multiple central New York Walmarts.

Baltzersen said the fight against this type of crime is a team sport.

"We all have to get information out into the public sphere and talk to our neighbors and to alert each other to when something is happening and going wrong,” she said. “The more we share information, the more we can protect each other."