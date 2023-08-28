10 people charged with kidnapping, murder of Ithaca man

Ten people are in custody and charged with felonies related to the kidnap and murder of an Ithaca man, earlier this year.

Authorities allege Thomas Rath, 33, was abducted from one of Ithaca’s homeless encampments in May and murdered. After issuing nearly 40 search warrants, including a large-scale search of a residence in Newfield, Rath’s body was found on Aug. 3, buried deep in the woods on state lands just across the Tioga County border.

Vaughn Golden / WSKG News Police say Rath's body was found in a shallow grave off of Ekroos Road on state lands along the border of Tompkins and Tioga Counties.

Angelo Baez and Jonathan Glennon, both of Ithaca, have been charged with Rath’s murder.

State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Captain Lucas Anthony said an additional eight people have been charged with Rath’s kidnapping. Glennon also faces kidnapping charges.

"These individuals were all familiar with each other. I wouldn't go as far as saying it was an orchestrated event, but it was an ongoing event from start to finish,” Anthony told reporters.

The following individuals have been charged in connection with the case:

Angelo Baez, age 48 of Ithaca, NY-Murder in the second degree, class “A” felony, Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Jonathan Glennon, age 31 of Ithaca, NY (currently at Androscoggin Jail, Maine)-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Colleen E. Dillon, age 31 of Newfield, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Zayne G. Burlingame, age 30 of Ithaca, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Mark F. Beatty, age 35 of Ithaca, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Robert W. Hines, age 52 of Candor, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Neraida A. Sobrado-Torres, age 43 of Ithaca-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Jack J. Benjamin Jr., age 39 of Ithaca, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Brelynn B. Vorrasi, age 27 of Lodi, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony

Justin M. Knapp, age 36 of Ithaca, NY-Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A” felony



Anthony said additional charges remained pending and more arrests are expected in connection with the case. He declined to allude to any motive that would come up at trial.

The cases will be prosecuted in Tioga County.

