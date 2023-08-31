SUNY Oswego MBA students apply skills from ChatGPT course to professional careers

Students in SUNY Oswego’s first ever ChatGPT for Business course are starting to use the skills they learned in their careers.

Coding, calculations and creating websites are just some of the skills students in SUNY Oswego’s ChatGPT for Business course are using in their own careers. Course professor and developer Mohammad Tajvarpour said he was surprised to hear students already adapting the technology into their careers.

“I had comments from students and some of them were saying, ‘I have already started applying what they have learned in class to my job.’” Tajvarpour said. “That was very impressive to me.”

The class, offered asynchronously during the second summer session, was offered as an elective in SUNY Oswego’s online MBA program. This format, and the subject matter were what drew MBA student and general manager of Long Island’s public media station Diane Mesciale to the class. She said it was important for her to learn about the technology now, so that she is better prepared for it in the workplace.

“AI is a rapidly evolving part of our world and I really wanted to gain a better understanding of how I might be able to use it, what the potential of AI is, and also what the perils are,” Mesciale said.

Mesciale said her experience in the course helped her understand more about how ChatGPT can be used as a tool in the professional world.

“The course showed us that AI platforms like ChatGPT can have a place as a tool that can lead to greater efficiencies across all kinds of industries,” Masciale said.

Tajvarpour said he was excited about the positive feedback he got from students.

“It was, I would say, one of the most successful courses I’ve had in the past six years,” Tajvarpour said.

Tajvarpour said the class is likely to return in a similar format next year. Plans to create an in-person class for undergraduate students are also underway.