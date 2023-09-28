Young girl's tragic death in Syracuse sheds light on CNY housing crisis

The tragic death of a one-year old girl this week by carbon monoxide poisoning, as her family slept in a car in Syracuse, shines a light on the homeless family crisis in central New York. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick hopes it can lead to some sort of mandate that landlords, upon evicting someone, give individuals information on services available.

"If something could have been done to inform the family, like you don't have to live in your car, there's emergency shelter," Fitzpatrick said. "The County Executive told me that they had had, they actually had arrangements for the family to be housed, which just adds to the overall tragedy of this.”

Fitzpatrick said in this case, he doesn’t blame the landlord. The family was evicted from their apartment and had spent a couple of nights in a 20-year-old car. Police said someone had tried to fix a faulty catalytic converter, that ended up filling the car with poisonous fumes while the car was turned on to keep the family warm.

Fitzpatrick said he won’t prosecute the father, who is recovering, on any child negligence charges. The mother is still in very critical condition.