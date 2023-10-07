© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

By Nicole Werbeck,
Amy Held
Published October 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Tsafrir Abayov
/
AP
Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israel is at war according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack today, including thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel says hundreds of militants entered the country. And its military is still engaging them at multiple sites with Israeli hostages taken.

We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.

Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Fatima Shbair / AP
/
AP
Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.
Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.
People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.
Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.
Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.
Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.
Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023.
Ahmad Gharabali / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023.
Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair / AP
/
AP
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.
Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.
A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.
Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.
Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Tsafrir Abayov / AP
/
AP
Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Nicole Werbeck
Amy Held
Amy Held is an editor on the newscast unit. She regularly reports breaking news on air and online.
