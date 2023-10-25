Melissa DeRosa, chief of staff to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, takes no prisoners in new memoir

Melissa DeRosa, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff, has written a memoir about her experiences leading the state’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, when New York was at the epicenter in 2020, as well as on the sexual harassment and other scandals that finally brought Cuomo down in 2021.

WXXI’s Karen DeWitt spoke to DeRosa about those issues and more, including her views on current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In the interview, DeRosa critques Hochul's performance since taking over as chief executive more than two years ago. We asked Hochul's communications director, Anthony Hogrebe, for a response.

"The State of New York has moved on, and we hope she is able to find a way to move on as well," Hogrebe said.

