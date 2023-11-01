Have a special holiday tradition? Tell us about it

The holidays are built on traditions — from turkey dinners to stocking stuffers, menorah lightings and champagne at midnight.

But each of us celebrates the season differently, and many of the traditions we love most are the ones we invent. Maybe you perform community service as a family every year. Maybe your Friendsgiving provides a refuge for those seeking chosen family. Or maybe your eccentric aunt brings the same ... unusual ... dish to every Christmas dinner.

However you conjure the spirit of the season, we want to highlight the unique holiday traditions close to your heart. Fill out this form to tell NPR about your unique tradition, and we may be in touch for an upcoming story.

