Lack of packaging materials causing shortage of milk cartons

There is a nationwide shortage of half-pint milk cartons, often seen in school cafeterias.

The Northeast Dairy Producers Association issued a statement Wednesday noting that there is a packaging materials shortage limiting the availability of cartons.

The group emphasizes that it is not a milk supply issue.

Dairy processors are working with schools, hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other institutions to find alternative ways to serve milk including pouring it from gallon jugs or installing milk dispensers.

The packaging shortage could last until the beginning of 2024.