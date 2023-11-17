Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM ET

CONCORD, N.H. — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with "multiple victims" and a dead shooter, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that other than the shooter, one person was shot in the lobby. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

"While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene." Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. "We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

State police said there were "multiple victims" in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon, but did not give a number and did not say if any had died.

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, which has roughly 185 beds, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in the state. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It's located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres (40.5 hectares) of land.

At a press conference late Friday, police said the shooting was contained to the front lobby and all patients are safe.

Friday's shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation's most violent fields.

