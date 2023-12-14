© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New family opportunity center offers support for parents in Syracuse

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published December 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST
The Hillside Opportunity Center in Syracuse provides resources for struggling families.
1 of 3  — Hillsideopportunitycenter.jpg
The Hillside Opportunity Center in Syracuse provides resources for struggling families.
Jessica Cain / WRVO
The Hillside Family Opportunity Center helps connect families to a number of local resources.
2 of 3  — Hillside2.jpg
The Hillside Family Opportunity Center helps connect families to a number of local resources.
Jessica Cain / WRVO
The Hillside Opportunity Center provides toys and games in case parents need to bring their children to appointments with them.
3 of 3  — Hillside3.jpg
The Hillside Opportunity Center provides toys and games in case parents need to bring their children to appointments with them.
Jessica Cain / WRVO

From balancing a budget to parenting classes, a new center is open in Syracuse to help families navigate a number of challenges.

Father of three Anthony Rivera is working as a family peer advocate at the Hillside Family Opportunity Center. He said the work is meaningful to him because he’s had firsthand experiences with the challenges of parenting.

 "It is all heartbreaking because I've been there,” he said. “And had I had a family peer advocate, it may have made it easier for me to find that path."

 The center pairs enrolled families with a peer advocate to help them evaluate and work toward their goals.

 Program manager Kim Kromer Murphy said workers offer a number of services, including parenting classes and support groups.

"We're looking for families who are experiencing multiple stressors right now, who really don't have the resources and aren't connected to the resources, so they can come here, and we can help that connection happen," she said,

 Hillside encourages parents to bring their children with them. The new center is filled with comfortable seating areas, places for students to study, and toys for kids of all ages.

 Family Peer Advocate Supervisor Serenity Hellinger said many parents struggle with social isolation in the wake of the pandemic, and she wants them to know they’re not alone.

 "It's so powerful to sit in a room with somebody who knows what you're going through, and that's part of what we want to do here at the family opportunity center," Hellinger said.

 Rivera said he knows it can be hard to ask for help, but he wants families to know the center is a judgment-free zone.

 "We're not telling parents that they need to know everything,” he said. “We're telling them that they can learn, and that they can survive, and strive, and thrive, with the help and the support of the Family Opportunity Center."

To learn more about the center or how you can enroll, click here.
Tags
Regional NewsHillside Family Opportunity Centerparenting
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain