© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

50 ways to change your life in 2024

By Connie Hanzhang Jin,
Malaka GharibClare Marie Schneider
Published December 26, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST
 

Loading...

Got an ambition that's been on the shelf for a while? This is the year to turn it into a reality.

Maybe you've been trying to pay off your credit cards but have been struggling to save money because of inflation. Maybe you're thinking about taking the next step in your relationship but want to make sure it's the right call. Or maybe you just want to scratch some of those smaller projects off your to-do list: declutter, start flossing and make more friends at work.

Whatever your goal is, Life Kit is here to support you. This year's New Year's Resolution Planner has a fresh new mix of ideas to help you move forward in 2024.

Each episode comes with clear, practical advice on how to achieve the objective, which is important when it comes to sticking to a resolution. "Goal pursuit requires focused attention," says Elliot Berkman, a psychologist at the University of Oregon. "Our minds need to be focused on one thing," he says.

Ready to take action? Got your target set? Let's go!

This year, I want to ...

Career

Fitness

Get organized

Health

Hobbies

Home

Mental health

Family

Finances

Relationships

The episodes were created by Life Kit. Design, development and illustrations by Connie Hanzhang Jin. Production, editing and art direction by Malaka Gharib, Clare Marie Schneider, Beck Harlan and Kaz Fantone. Special thanks to Life Kit supervising editor Meghan Keane, growth editor Arielle Retting, podcast project manager Lyndsey McKenna and engagement editor Amanda Orr.

We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
Connie Hanzhang Jin
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
See stories by Malaka Gharib
Clare Marie Schneider
Clare Marie Schneider is an associate producer for Life Kit.
See stories by Clare Marie Schneider