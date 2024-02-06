Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died at the age of 62. Keith's death was confirmed to NPR by his publicist.

Keith died on Monday, according to his publicist, and his death was also announced on his official website and on X, formerly called Twitter.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family," a statement on his official website said. "He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith announced on social media in 2022 that he had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for stomach cancer since fall 2021.

"So far, so good," he said at the time. "I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

A major country star for three decades, Keith enjoyed hits such as "Red Solo Cup," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Beer For My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson.

