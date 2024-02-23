Visiting the plantation where her ancestors were enslaved

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Retracing Their Steps

To understand the past and honor her family's roots, journalist B.A. Parker set out on a quest that filled her with complex emotions: to visit Somerset Plantation, where her ancestors were enslaved.

About B.A. Parker

B.A. Parker is a writer, audio producer and co-host of NPR's Code Switch. Previously, Parker was a film professor at Morgan State University and Stevenson University.

She has worked as a production fellowship with the radio show This American Life and as a co-host and lead producer of The Cut with New York Magazine. Her production credits also include NPR's Invisibilia, Gimlet's Heavyweight, and WNYC's Nancy. In 2019, she was selected for the Third Coast Radio Residency at Ragdale.

