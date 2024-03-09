Fresh Air Weekend: Joe Biden's last campaign; Coming out as trans at age 67

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How Biden's campaign strategy has changed from four years ago: New Yorker writer Evan Osnos has interviewed Biden on and off since '14 and says the president has become "more solemn." Osnos talks about Biden's handling of the war in Gaza and doubts about his age.

'Grief Is for People' is an idiosyncratic reflection on friendship and loss: Sloane Crosley's memoir about a friend who died by suicide takes the form of a "traditional" elegy, but there's nothing traditional about Crosley's arresting observations on being engulfed by grief.

A gender-swapping photo app helped Lucy Sante come out as trans at age 67: In 2021, Sante, who was assigned male at birth, was playing around with a face-altering app and she had a breakthrough. Her new memoir is I Heard Her Call My Name.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

