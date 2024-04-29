© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse University students set up tents on campus, join nationwide campus protests

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
More than a dozen tents have been set up on the SU quad to protest the fighting in Gaza
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
More than a dozen tents have been set up on the SU quad to protest the fighting in Gaza

A Palestine Solidarity Encampment was set up Monday morning at Syracuse University. Dozens of students set up more than a dozen tents on Shaw Quad across from Hendricks Chapel.

The group of students had seven demands for Syracuse University including publicly supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Other demands include full disclosure of collaborations with companies and institutions supporting Israel and terminating all programs and affiliations with Israeli scenic and security institutions.

The students also want amnesty for protestors and robust support for freedom of speech and assembly. They also want support for academic freedom around issues surrounding Israel and Palestine. Additionally, the group called for reform in the Department of Public Safety to address issues of Islamophobia, racism and anti-Palestinian bias among officers trained in the post-9/11 era.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Regional NewsIsrael Hamas WarNY state newsSyracuse University
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch