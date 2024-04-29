Syracuse University students set up tents on campus, join nationwide campus protests

A Palestine Solidarity Encampment was set up Monday morning at Syracuse University. Dozens of students set up more than a dozen tents on Shaw Quad across from Hendricks Chapel.

The group of students had seven demands for Syracuse University including publicly supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Other demands include full disclosure of collaborations with companies and institutions supporting Israel and terminating all programs and affiliations with Israeli scenic and security institutions.

The students also want amnesty for protestors and robust support for freedom of speech and assembly. They also want support for academic freedom around issues surrounding Israel and Palestine. Additionally, the group called for reform in the Department of Public Safety to address issues of Islamophobia, racism and anti-Palestinian bias among officers trained in the post-9/11 era.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

