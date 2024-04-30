© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Parsing The Pro-Palestinian Protests On Campuses Across The Country

Published April 30, 2024 at 9:21 PM EDT
A statue of George Washington is seen wearing a flag of Palestine and a keffiyeh as activists and students protest near an encampment at University Yard at George Washington University in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura / Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments have sprung up on college campuses across the country.

Hundreds of students and professors have been arrested. Calls for universities to end their ties to Israel and for the U.S. to negotiate a ceasefire are growing.

We check in on the protests across the country. What do they tell us about how equipped colleges and universities are to deal with student protests?

