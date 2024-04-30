© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Tell NPR about the pandemic's impact on your high school years

By Olivia Hampton
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT
Students at the University of Birmingham take part in their degree congregations as they graduate on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England.
Christopher Furlong
/
Getty Images
Students at the University of Birmingham take part in their degree congregations as they graduate on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England.

High school seniors across the country are preparing to graduate — with the class of 2024 having started their freshman year during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

And Morning Edition would like to know how the pandemic impacted your life and your studies as a member of the class of 2024.

With your responses, please tell us your first and last name, age and where you're from. You can also share your answers as an audio submission.

Your answers could be used on air or online.

We will be accepting responses until 12:00 p.m. ET on May 6.

Online Form-Pandemic Graduation Questions

