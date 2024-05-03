Did you know this about Steve?

It's Steve Inskeep's 20th anniversary in the Morning Edition host chair!

Isabel Lara / NPR / NPR The Morning Edition team toasts co-host Steve Inskeep on his 20th anniversary hosting the show.

To celebrate the show aired a tribute where Renee Montagne made a guest appearance to revisit some of Steve's most memorable stories. Listen here.

We've also put together this list of Steve factoids:

At Morning Edition , the staff sometimes jokes that we are on SIT, or Steve Inskeep Time.

Morning Edition had a different theme song than it does now when Steve joined.

had a different theme song than it does now when Steve joined. Steve wakes up as early as 2:30a sometimes when he is hosting the show.

Steve brings two cups into the studio: one for coffee and one for water; and he believes water is just as important as caffeine when you're tired.

He's a loud typer.

Steve just returned from reporting in China, where he's been before for Morning Edition .

. Steve loves "vox" reporting — that is —walking around an event or a city talking to dozens and dozens, sometimes hundreds of people just to tell a more thorough and accurate story.

Sometimes, Steve cries when StoryCorp airs. (TBH, almost all the hosts have at some point. StoryCorp is weeper.)

