© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Did you know this about Steve?

Published May 3, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep records a pre-tape at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2024. (photo by Allison Shelley)
Allison Shelley
/
NPR
Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep records a pre-tape at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2024. (photo by Allison Shelley)

It's Steve Inskeep's 20th anniversary in the Morning Edition host chair!

The Morning Edition team toasts co-host Steve Inskeep on his 20th anniversary hosting the show.
Isabel Lara / NPR
/
NPR
The Morning Edition team toasts co-host Steve Inskeep on his 20th anniversary hosting the show.

To celebrate the show aired a tribute where Renee Montagne made a guest appearance to revisit some of Steve's most memorable stories. Listen here.

We've also put together this list of Steve factoids:

  • At Morning Edition, the staff sometimes jokes that we are on SIT, or Steve Inskeep Time.
  • Morning Edition had a different theme song than it does now when Steve joined.
  • Steve wakes up as early as 2:30a sometimes when he is hosting the show.
  • Steve brings two cups into the studio: one for coffee and one for water; and he believes water is just as important as caffeine when you're tired.
  • He's a loud typer.
  • Steve just returned from reporting in China, where he's been before for Morning Edition.
  • Steve loves "vox" reporting — that is —walking around an event or a city talking to dozens and dozens, sometimes hundreds of people just to tell a more thorough and accurate story.
  • Sometimes, Steve cries when StoryCorp airs. (TBH, almost all the hosts have at some point. StoryCorp is weeper.)

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories