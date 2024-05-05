© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse Fire Department making plans on heels of “busiest year ever”

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published May 5, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT
Tom Magnarelli
/
WRVO (file photo)

The Syracuse Fire Department is getting the chance to defend its $46 million proposed budget during hearings with the city’s common council.

At a recent budget hearing, lawmakers praised city Fire Chief Michael Monds on how well he’s running his department.

But Common Council President Helen Hudson acknowledged there are more challenges to come down the road.

“You have done an incredible job of keeping your costs down every year, so I do want to applaud you on that, and we just have to keep the creativity rolling, so you can keep bringing it down,” she said.

Monds said the demands on the fire department are growing. He said 2023 was its busiest year ever, with crews responding to almost 30,000 calls, including 83 major structure fires. This year is outpacing last year.

“It’s really challenging to get down to one or two engines or a truck left in the city, while we’re dealing with a fire, or if there’s multiples fires going on at one time,” he said.

The department has been planning for potential challenges associated with the Interstate 81 project for years. Now, they’re also discussing how to handle an expected population surge from Micron. Monds said hiring more staff would help, and councilors said they’re open to building another fire station.

Councilor Pat Hogan (D-District 2) said the city would have to plan for the increased costs going forward.

“As far as building a firehouse goes, we’re all in on that,” he said. “I mean, obviously, we could bond for that, but it’s the 20 firefighters that you need probably, 15 firefighters you need.”

The Common Council must decide on a final budget for the next fiscal year by May 8. While another fire station is not part of this proposed budget, councilors said in the months ahead, they’d like to see more information on how it could help the fire department.
Tags
Syracuse Common CouncilSyracuse Fire DepartmentRegional News
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain