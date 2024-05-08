Tensions flare as Stormy Daniels testifies about Trump and hush money scheme

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Juana Summers speaks with NPR'sAndrea Bernstein and later, former White House special counsel Ty Cobb.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 and hush money payment in 2016. Tensions were high as Daniels detailed her experience with Trump, sometimes in a level of detail that drew multiple objections from the defense and a mistrial request that was denied by the judge.

Separately, former White House special counsel Ty Cobb discussed the possibility of Trump being sent to jail if he violates the judge's gag order again. Judge Juan Merchan has already found Trump violated the order 10 times and fined him 10 thousand dollars.

Topics include:

- Daniels testimony

- Cross-examination of Daniels

- Gag order

- Can Trump be sent to jail

