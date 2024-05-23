Memorial Day Weekend marks start of '100 Deadliest Days' for teen drivers

Memorial Day weekend begins what authorities call, the “100 Deadliest Days." Between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day, fatal teen crashes increase dramatically.

According to AAA, 15 people on average, are killed in crashes involving teen drivers every summer in New York. Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board Chair Sgt. James Snell said teen drivers often think they are invincible. But inexperience behind the wheel, speed and not paying attention to the road can be a deadly combination.

"Distracted driving is a huge issue with teen drivers as they're inexperienced and as we've seen in the past," Snell said. "The more people on the car the more of a distraction. So try to limit the passengers consistent with the graduated driving laws."

Snell advises families and caregivers to keep track of teens driving habits. And more importantly than that, be a good role model for young drivers.

“They're paying attention to your speed," Snell said. "They say, 'Okay, well, mom or dad went 80 miles an hour on 481 or 81 so I can do that,' things like that. So really be the example. Don't be distracted. Wear your seat belt, stay off your phone, and do not get behind the wheel if you're impaired by drugs or alcohol, even if they're prescription drugs."

AAA also recommends families enroll teens in a driver education program that teaches safety, and echoing out online tools the automobile club has for parents and teens.

