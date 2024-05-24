Primer: What is Japanese City Pop?

We're presenting a preview of Maximum Fun's newest show Primer.

Primer is a music podcast about translation and illumination. Host Christian Dueñas is joined by a different co-host each season to explore a genre of music from outside the English-speaking world.

In its debut season, music writer Yosuke Kitazawa (PBS SoCal, Light in the Attic) joins Christian and special guests to explore Japanese City Pop.

They celebrate the lives of its artists, explore the cultural and historical context of the songs, and reflect on the impact that music had on listeners everywhere – including us personally, as fans.

Primer invites both newcomers and crate diggers alike to find their next favorite album and learn more about the music they already love.

In this episode of Primer, radio/tv presenter Linda Marigliano joins the show to discuss City Pop icon, Miki Matsubara and her debut record, Pocket Park. They get into the unexpected renewed interest in Mayonaka no Door/ Stay With Me, the story behind Miki's sudden departure from the music scene, and Linda's personal connection and discovery of City Pop.

