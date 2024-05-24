© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The humble beginning of the word "president"

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:19 AM EDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The History Behind Three Words

When George Washington took power, the U.S. House and Senate debated tirelessly how to address him. Writer Mark Forsyth explains how and why the U.S. leader is called "president."

About Mark Forsyth

Mark Forsyth is the author of The Elements of Eloquence, The Etymologicon and A Short History of Drunkenness. He is the creator of The Inky Fool, a blog about words, phrases, grammar, rhetoric, and prose.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
