The Real Housewife-ification of Congress; And, 25 years of being pilled by The Matrix

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jasmine Crockett exchanged heated words on the House floor. Greene commented on Crockett's eyelashes, and Crockett referred to Greene's body as "butch." We dive into the history of these two attacks, and look at what history the two representatives were pulling from — from misogynoir to transphobia. And what does this about what we want from our politicians?

Then, 'The Matrix' came out 25 years ago, and became an instant classic. It's a powerful story for both trans people and incels who "took the red pill." What makes the movie's core metaphor so widely appealing (and widely applicable)?

Copyright 2024 NPR