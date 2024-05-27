Ask A Stunt Actor

Action and adventure films are big business. Last year, they accounted for more than half of box office earnings.

And what's a great action flick without some bad-ass stunts. The car chases, the fight scenes, and epic super-hero showdowns are all thanks to Hollywood's most daring: stunt performers.

For the latest in our "Ask A" Series, we're talking to the professionalsbehind the danger and excitement on set.

