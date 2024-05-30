How New York officials are reacting to Trump's guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial. It is the first time a former president was ever tried or convicted in a criminal case, and is the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial. At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Trump’s former lawyer for a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. The charges are punishable by up to four years in prison. The judge has set Trump’s sentencing for July 11.

Here are some of the reactions from state and federal officials from New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:

"Today's verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law. In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation, Hochul said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system."

Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett):

Two-tiered justice system. Far-left extremists have their hands on the scales of justice—what a disgrace. (via X)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Canandaigua):

“This trial was never about the rule of law, it was a shameless attempt to silence President Trump," Tenney said in a statement. "Biden is engaging in clear election interference against his opponent who is beating him in the polls.nAs a member of the New York Bar and daughter of a New York State Supreme Court Justice, I am appalled by the unethical politically motivated antics of Judge Merchan. He imposed unnecessary and unconstitutional gag orders on President Trump, effectively silencing him and hindering his ability to campaign freely. Judge Merchan engaged in obvious and unethical bias in a rush to get a guilty verdict, not to ensure justice under the law. Our country was founded on the principle of blind justice, but the Left has weaponized our legal system, trampling this core principle of our nation. This alarming abuse of power underscores a deeply troubling reality: we have a politicized, two-tiered system of justice in America.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville):

Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict. The facts are clear: this was a zombie case illegally brought forward by a corrupt prosecutor doing Joe Biden’s political bidding in a desperate attempt to save Joe Biden’s failing campaign. The case hinged on the testimony of a convicted felon who was disbarred for lying and perjured himself when he lied to Congress. This sham trial was overseen by a corrupt and highly unethical Judge who is a Biden donor and whose own family has directly profited from this case. This corrupt Democrat Judge imposed a clearly unconstitutional gag order on President Trump and his team. This corrupt Democrat Judge routinely sided with the prosecution and prevented President Trump’s defense from calling a critical witness to the stand. The prosecution team that brought forward this case consisted of a Soros-funded Far Left Democrat District Attorney on a vendetta, Democrat political operatives, and Democrat donors. From the start, the weaponized scales of justice were stacked against President Trump. Joe Biden, Far Left Democrats, and their stenographers in the mainstream media have made it clear they will stop at nothing to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House. We must work around the clock to ensure President Trump is victorious this November to save America from Biden’s failed Far Left Democrat agenda and the illegal weaponization of the justice system against the American people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.