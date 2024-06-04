© 2024 WRVO Public Media
5 minute walk & talk: The professor who makes her students jog during sociology class

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
Daniel Hertzberg

Professor Jennifer Lundquist has been taking movement breaks in her office and classroom for 13 years(!) and she's learned a thing or two. Move with her and Manoush as they discuss how she's changed her wardrobe, why sitting through a three-hour lecture isn't an option, and what students think when she gets them jogging around the lecture hall.

Let us know how your movement breaks are going. Send us a voice memo or email us at BodyElectric@npr.org.

New episodes every Tuesday. Binge the entire series here.

Sign up for the Body Electric Challenge here.

Body Electric is produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Original music by David Herman. Our audio engineer for this episode was Joshua Newell.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
