5 minute walk & talk: The professor who makes her students jog during sociology class

Professor Jennifer Lundquist has been taking movement breaks in her office and classroom for 13 years(!) and she's learned a thing or two. Move with her and Manoush as they discuss how she's changed her wardrobe, why sitting through a three-hour lecture isn't an option, and what students think when she gets them jogging around the lecture hall.

Let us know how your movement breaks are going. Send us a voice memo or email us at BodyElectric@npr.org.

New episodes every Tuesday. Binge the entire series here.

Sign up for the Body Electric Challenge here.

Body Electric is produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Original music by David Herman. Our audio engineer for this episode was Joshua Newell.

Copyright 2024 NPR