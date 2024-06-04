Advice for graduates: Listeners share songs, lessons from high school

With graduation season here, we asked listeners to tell us about a song that takes them back to their final days in high school, when they said goodbye to old friends, left home and struck out on their own. On this episode we share some of the memories we received and the songs they shared.

NPR's Stephen Thompson joins host Robin Hilton for this look back as they share their own song picks and reflections on what it means to make it through one of the most formative chapters of life.

Featured artists and songs:

Baz Luhrmann: "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)"

Feist: "I Feel It All," from The Reminder

Brad Paisley: "Letter to Me," from 5th Gear

Green Day: "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," from Nimrod

Wiz Khalifa: "See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth)," from Furious 7

Rickie Lee Jones: "We Belong Together," from Pirates

Cloud Cult: "You'll Be Bright (Invocation Part 1)," from Light Chasers

Ke$ha: "TIK TOK," from Animals

The Head and the Heart: "Rivers and Roads," from The Head and the Heart

Simple Minds: "Don't You (Forget About Me)," from The Breakfast Club

Copyright 2024 NPR