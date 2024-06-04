© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Looking back at 'The Sopranos,' the godfather of prestige TV

By Glen Weldon,
Aisha HarrisShea VassarMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in <em>The Sopranos</em>.
HBO
/
Getty Images
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in The Sopranos.

The Sopranos changed television. The HBO series was centered on mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a deeply flawed male antihero. That then- innovative approach cast a long shadow on television, but what really set The Sopranos apart was the fact that Tony was in therapy — a genius touch that granted viewers special access to his inner conflicts. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, so we're revisiting our conversation about the series.

Copyright 2024 NPR

