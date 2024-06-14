© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Inside Out 2' is a Pixar sequel worth celebrating

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisRegina G. BarberHafsa FathimaRommel WoodJessica Reedy
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:46 AM EDT
Amy Poehler as Joy and Maya Hawke as Anxiety in a scene from <em>Inside Out 2</em>.
Pixar
Amy Poehler as Joy and Maya Hawke as Anxiety in a scene from Inside Out 2.

Pixar's Inside Out introduced us to the core emotions inside an 11-year-old girl named Riley. We met Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black). In Inside Out 2, Riley is experiencing puberty and a whole new crop of emotions have popped up. Most notably Anxiety (Maya Hawke) who has literally bottled up Riley's original core emotions and sent them hurtling into the back of her mind, where they plot to get back and set things right.

