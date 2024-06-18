© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 minute walk & talk: Manoush's journey to spend less time on her laptop

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 18, 2024 at 8:55 AM EDT
Daniel Hertzberg

Today, Manoush takes a solo walk and shares what she does to spend less time scrolling, more time moving, including the story of forcing herself (and her kids) to take breaks. PLUS, she explains how setting aside our devices and allowing our minds to wander helps us tap into our most creative thinking. Join Manoush for this 5 minute walk and hear her (sometimes strange) internal monologue on the challenges of trying to get people moving.

We'd love to hear from you! Send us a voice memo or email us at BodyElectric@npr.org.

New episodes every Tuesday. Binge the entire series here.

Sign up for the Body Electric Challenge here.

Body Electric is produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Original music by David Herman. Our audio engineer for this episode was Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]