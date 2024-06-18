© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Bridgerton' closes out a crowded third season

By Linda Holmes,
Rachel MartinKristen MeinzerHafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published June 18, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
Luke Newton in a scene from the series <em>Bridgerton</em>.
Liam Daniel
/
Netflix
Luke Newton in a scene from the series Bridgerton.

The second half of Bridgerton's latest season just dropped on Netflix, and naturally the course of true love continues to not run smoothly. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) may have finally declared their feelings for each other, but there's still a lot left to figure out. We previously talked about the first part of the third season in May, so today, we're diving in everything that happens in the conclusion.

We want to hear your opinions about summer snacks. Are you Team Hot Dog or Team Hamburger? What's better: churro or a funnel cake? Click here to cast your votes.

The results will be revealed at a virtual live event for Pop Culture Happy Hour+ supporters on Thursday, June 27th at 6 p.m. ET. Sign up for PCHH+ at plus.npr.org/happyhour to get access to the event. (Once you've signed up for PCHH+, make sure to set up your special feed, where you'll see a special bonus episode from May 31st with instructions on how to register for the live event. Emailplus@npr.org for any extra assistance.)

