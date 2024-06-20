© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Money coming to CNY to fight e-cigarette use

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:40 AM EDT
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462-million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, James said Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)
Brittainy Newman
/
AP
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462-million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, James said Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James visited PSLA at Fowler High School in Syracuse to announce a settlement with the e-cigarette company JUUL.

The multi-state settlement will bring in $462 million to fight vaping and e-cigarettes.

"JUUL, the largest e-cigarette company, intentionally marketed to our children, including on social media,” said James. “They got them addicted to e-cigarettes and caused irreparable harm to their bodies."

James said $4.7 million of the settlement money will go to combat youth vaping in central New York through education, prevention, research, and law enforcement programs.

Syracuse City School District Superintendent Anthony Davis said the fight against vaping is already starting in local schools.

“One of our buildings is piloting the detectors for vaping, which is helping us just detect what's happening in our buildings,” said Davis. “We're also working with Upstate Medical, along with Tobacco Free CNY."

Onondaga County Health Department officials said almost 19 percent of New York high school students reported being users of e-cigarettes. But County Executive Ryan McMahon said funding programs like Tobacco Free CNY will help fight the trends.

"Our greatest asset on this Earth is nothing material, it's time,” McMahon said. “And these products take away time, and they take away time from our second greatest asset, which is our young people."

James said, going forward, the settlement also prevents JUUL from directly targeting young people in its ads, funding or operating youth educational programs, or portraying anyone under age 35 in its marketing.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
