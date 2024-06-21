© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Never Enough' and 'Roctogenarians' examine the culture of success

Published June 21, 2024 at 11:07 AM EDT
Portfolio/Simon & Schuster

Today's episode is all about what it means to "make it" – and why there's no one path to success. First, Jennifer Breheny Wallace speaks with Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes about her new book Never Enough, which examines "toxic achievement culture" and the high pressure young people are under in regards to grades and college admissions. Then, WBUR's Tiziana Dearing speaks with Mo Rocca about Roctogenarians, co-written with Jonathan Greenberg, which profiles people who reached their goals and biggest dreams later in life.

