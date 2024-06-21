This Gen Z chocolatier puts ancient farming wisdom to work in new ways

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart

Louise Mabulo once scoffed at the old wives' tales her grandparents told her about farming. Until she learned the science behind them. As a farmer, she now mixes ancestral knowledge with modern tech.

About Louise Mabulo

Louise Mabulo is the founder of The Cacao Project, which helps create resilient and climate-smart livelihoods for farmers in San Fernando, Camarines Sur, Philippines.

She is a National Geographic Young Explorer, a United Nations Young Champion of the Earth and was featured on Forbes Asia’s "30 Under 30" list of social entrepreneurs as well as BBC's list of "100 Women 2023." She is also the host of the cooking show Simply Sarap, a project of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs to promote the nation's cuisine and culture.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

