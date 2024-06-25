2024 Primary election results for Congress, State Senate

On this page, you'll find election results for primary elections from around central New York. Results will be updated as they come in. Be sure to tune into Morning Edition Wednesday morning for a roundup of regional elections.

Loading...

Loading...

Results for State Senate races

48th State Senate District

Caleb C. Slater (R): 0.0%

Fanny Patricia Villerreal (R): 0.0%

50th State Senate District

Thomas Drumm (D): 0.0%

Christopher Ryan (D): 0.0%

For full results of local and regional races, visit your local county Board of Elections Website.

Onondaga County

Oswego County

Oneida County

Madison County

Cayuga County

Jefferson County

Cortland County

Tompkins County

Lewis County

Herkimer County

St. Lawrence County

Wayne County