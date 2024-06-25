© 2024 WRVO Public Media
5 minute MOVE & GROOVE! DJ JP Labrosse will get you off your screen

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 25, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT
Daniel Hertzberg

Today, we have an extraordinary episode to get you off your screen! Join mindful movement coach JP Labrosse for this guided 5 minute movement session that will get your blood flowing from your brain to your pinky toe. All you need is a quiet spot where you can move freely. It can be done standing or sitting. Enjoy!

We'd love to hear your thoughts — email us at BodyElectric@npr.org.

New episodes of Body Electric every Tuesday. Binge the entire series here.

Sign up for the Body Electric Challenge here.

JP Labrosse is a mindful movement coach, DJ, and runs a research organization called The Mindful Movement Initiative. He also heads up strategy and innovation for the VR fitness company Supernatural.

Special thanks to Labrosse and his team for creating this mindful movement experience. Audio mixing by Steve LeSieur, and creative operations for the project by Ave Karp.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
