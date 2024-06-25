5 minute MOVE & GROOVE! DJ JP Labrosse will get you off your screen

Today, we have an extraordinary episode to get you off your screen! Join mindful movement coach JP Labrosse for this guided 5 minute movement session that will get your blood flowing from your brain to your pinky toe. All you need is a quiet spot where you can move freely. It can be done standing or sitting. Enjoy!

JP Labrosse is a mindful movement coach, DJ, and runs a research organization called The Mindful Movement Initiative. He also heads up strategy and innovation for the VR fitness company Supernatural.

Special thanks to Labrosse and his team for creating this mindful movement experience. Audio mixing by Steve LeSieur, and creative operations for the project by Ave Karp.

